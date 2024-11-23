US, Israel Not Winning Their War On Yemen

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On November 14, 2023, a month into Israel's genocidal attack on the Palestinians in Gaza, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, one of the leaders of Ansar Allah and of the of Yemen, delivered a speech that was broadcast on Al-Masirah television.

“Our eyes are open to constant monitoring and searching for any Israeli ship,” he said .“The enemy relies on camouflage in its movement in the Red Sea, especially in Bab al-Mandab, and [does] not dare to raise Israeli flags on its ships.”

The Bab al-Mandab, the Gate of Grief, is the 14-nautical-mile wide waterway between Djibouti and Yemen. What is interesting is that, by United Nations treaty , a country claims 12 nautical miles as its territorial limit; this means a large part of the waters are within Yemen's jurisdiction.

Five days later, Yemeni commandos flew in a helicopter over Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship that is registered in the Bahamas and is operated by the Japanese NYK shipping line but that is partially owned by Abraham Ungar (one of Israel's richest men).

The ship continues to be held within Yemen's territorial waters in the port of Saleef, with its 25 crew members as hostages in Al-Hudaydah governorate. This assault on Galaxy Leader, and then on several other Israeli-owned vessels, halted the traffic of goods to the Port of Eliat, which sits at the end of the Gulf of Aqaba .

Squeezed between Egypt and Jordan, this port, which is the only non-Mediterranean Sea access for Israel, no longer has the level of cargo ships that it had before October 2023 and the private operator of the port has said it is almost bankrupt.

Over the course of the past year, the port has been hit by drone and missile strikes emanating from Bahrain , Iraq and Yemen .

Yemen's government said that it would desist from any attack if Israel stopped its genocidal war against the Palestinians. Since the Israeli attack continues, Yemen's attacks have also continued.