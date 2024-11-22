AI Stock Traders Rally For Soundhound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and tech issues a trading alert for SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN ), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence.

The stock is trading at $8.35, up 1.37, gaining 19.70% on volume of over 89 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $8.49.

SoundHound AI, Inc. and Apivia Courtage, part of AEMA Group, one of the world's largest mutual and cooperative insurers, just announced that their partnership to deploy conversational AI agents has reached a milestone. In just under a year, SoundHound's Amelia AI Agents have supported Apivia Courtage in handling over 100,000 customer calls and reducing the number of inbound queries handled directly by the French wholesale broker's customer relations team by nearly 20%.

First launched in January 2023, the aim of the partnership was to introduce advanced AI agents to improve customer service while bringing innovation and critical support to Apivia Courtage's existing customer service employees. The insurance group chose the Amelia AI platform (since acquired by SoundHound AI) due to its maturity in the enterprise space and the company's demonstrated ability to build a long term relationship with corporate partners.

Throughout 2024, Amelia conversational AI Agents have been successful in helping to field thousands of calls on topics related to medical expense reimbursement and information on insurance guarantee levels. As a result, the company has been able to focus its human teams on bringing more value and time to their relationships with brokers and clients.

"There's a consensus between our managers and teams that introducing SoundHound's Amelia AI agents has improved the quality of their work, giving these employees precious time back to focus on the kinds of tasks that can't be automated," said Emmanuelle Nguyen, CEO of Apivia Courtage. "There has even been a perceptible improvement in workplace atmosphere – and all while our customer queries continue to be handled seamlessly. This is a textbook case of AI being deployed efficiently and delivering great value to the business it serves."

Recent news

Get more AI and tech stock investing ideas with Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.