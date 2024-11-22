Jetstar Asia Commences Direct Flights To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Singapore-based low-cost airline Jetstar Asia (3K) celebrated the launch of its direct flights between Singapore and Colombo today, as the Singapore carrier becomes the only low-cost airline to operate the route.



Departing from Singapore's Changi Airport, the inaugural flight Flight 3K333 touched down in Colombo this morning (21) heralding the start of more affordable and convenient options for travellers wanting to explore Sri Lanka's vibrant and captivating capital.

With five return flights each week, operated by their fleet of Airbus A320s, the new route offers travellers a choice of morning or evening departures, providing convenient options for those connecting through Singapore, according to Jetstar.



Over 90,000 low fare seats will be available each year, giving Singaporeans and travellers from across the region another exciting travel destination while bringing thousands of tourists and business travellers to the Lion City. Jetstar Asia CEO, John Simeone, said Sri Lanka was an exciting addition to Jetstar Asia's network.



“Our customers are looking for unique destinations and Sri Lanka's scenic coastlines, diverse landscapes, rich culture, and welcoming hospitality is the perfect place for those looking for their next adventure,” Mr. Simeone said.

“We're excited our flights and low fares will make Sri Lanka more accessible than ever before, helping to boost tourism, while supporting local businesses and providing travellers from Sri Lanka and across Southeast Asia with access to more affordable travel options.



“I want to thank all our partners, in particular Changi Airport Group and Hayleys, for their ongoing support.” Changi Airport Group's Executive Vice President for Air Hub & Cargo Development, Mr. Lim Ching Kiat, said Changi Airport warmly welcomed Jetstar Asia's inaugural flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka today.



“The launch of the service not only expands Jetstar Asia's network in the region but also provides travellers more flight options from Singapore to explore the beautiful sights and experiences that Sri Lanka has to offer,” Mr. Lim said.



“Similarly, travellers from Sri Lanka can more conveniently fly to Singapore for a visit and use Changi Airport as a gateway to other cities in Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia Pacific.” Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) Chairman, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Harsha Abeywickrema, said Jetstar Asia's new scheduled flights between Singapore and Sri Lanka would provide a significant boost for the tourism sector.



“This connection will enhance the travel experience for both local and international passengers, making it easier to explore Sri Lanka's unique attractions,” Mr. Abeywickrema said.



“We are delighted to welcome Jetstar Asia to Bandaranaike International Airport, marking a significant addition to our aviation and tourism landscape. AASL is committed to supporting this new partnership and ensuring a seamless experience for all travellers.” Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism, Mr. Buddhika Hewawasam, expressed enthusiasm for the launch of Jetstar Asia's flights to Sri Lanka from Singapore.



“The timing of this new service is great as Sri Lanka is on track to attract three million tourists by the end of next year,” Mr. Hewawasam said.“This connection not only enhances accessibility for travellers from Singapore but also taps into markets in Australia and the region, increasing demand for affordable travel options to Sri Lanka and beyond.”