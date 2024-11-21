Turkish FM Hails Arrest Warrants For Israeli PM, Former Mod

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan said Thursday the landmark arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister and former defense minister Yoav Galant brought hope for realization of justice.

In a post on the X platform, Fidan described the decision as a "very important step" towards holding Israeli officials accountable for genocide crimes committed against Palestinians.

He emphasized, "We will continue to work to implement international law and its institutions to punish genocide crimes."

He added, "This is our duty not only towards the Palestinian victims but also towards all oppressed nations and future generations."

Earlier that day, the International Criminal Court announced the issuance of two international arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Galant on charges of "committing war crimes and crimes against humanity" during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has lasted for 412 days.

The court stated that the first preliminary chamber rejected appeals from the Israeli government regarding jurisdiction and proceeded to issue the arrest warrants.

On May 20, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, requested these warrants due to the responsibility of Netanyahu and Galant for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Khan had also made a similar request for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Galant in August. (end)

