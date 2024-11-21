Outrig Acquires Lake County RV And Boat Storage Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VOLO, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrig, formerly known as goHomePort, closed on an in Volo, IL, which expands their storage portfolio to 12 properties located across six states -

Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi. The facility, formerly known as Chain O'Lakes Super Storage, provides a wide variety of storage options including oversized enclosed garages, canopy and uncovered parking spaces, and traditional mini storage units. As part of their growth plan, Outrig is seeking to scale a portfolio of premier RV and boat storage facilities in major markets across the country over the next several years.

Outrig - Lake County luxury storage facility is in northern Illinois near the famous“Chain O' Lakes” area in Volo, directly off Highway 12 and just north of the Volo Museum. The Outrig – Lake County location has a variety of storage units, from climate-controlled, or drive-up self-storage to any type of RV, Boat, & Car storage.

Continue Reading

Regarding the transaction, Co-Founder Greg Kranias stated, "We are excited to add Chain O'Lakes Super Storage to our growing, national portfolio of best-in-class RV and boat storage facilities. We look forward to expanding the facility and maintaining its first-class operation. We're also excited about the prospect of implementing our RV Service and Repairs business in the future."

Peter Katowicz, Outrig's counterparty in the transaction, stated, "While I was not considering a sale, Outrig approached me directly regarding a transaction and I found them very straightforward and easy to work with. I'm excited to watch the continued success of the asset through its next phase of growth, and I am confident Outrig will continue to deliver a great product and service for the customers."

About Outrig

Outrig, formerly goHomePort, was launched in 2020 by a highly seasoned team of investors and operators with a mission to make RV ownership easy. Today, we're a team of RV experts, owners, enthusiasts, and industry newcomers, dedicated to making RV ownership easy. Our storage locations offer everything you need in one place: amenities that make it easier to get out on the road, and on-site repairs you can rely on. As we've grown, we've also expanded into commercial and self-storage . Whether you're storing your rig, your business assets, or your personal belongings, our mission remains the same: to make your storage and maintenance experience seamless and stress-free. We are rapidly expanding our portfolio across the country and innovating new ways to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers.

For more information, visit Outrig .

Contact:

Dennis King

President of Outrig Storage

[email protected]

SOURCE Outrig

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED