PARRIS Law Firm Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement Over Sun Valley Gas Leak

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PARRIS Law Firm has obtained a settlement of $59,892,000.00 to cover the claims of over 1,200 individuals in Sun Valley and Pacoima who suffered injury as a result of leak at the LA Department of Water & Power's (LADWP) Sun Valley Generating Station.

The suit alleged LADWP put the largely LatinX and African American community's at risk when the utility allowed the Valley Generating Station to leak gas. According to the complaint, residents in Sun Valley and Pacoima were exposed to toxic fumes that caused recurring headaches, bloody noses, shortness of breath, and nausea.

According to the complaint, LADWP failed to perform adequate equipment inspections and notify residents of possible gas leaks as they happened.

"This remarkable settlement will bring much needed relief and justice to these overlooked communities who were continuously poisoned for years.

We are proud of the results and for holding the City accountable for this catastrophe," said R. Rex Parris of PARRIS Law Firm. "Our litigation showed that LADWP put the Sun Valley community's health at risk and we are grateful that City is finally stepping up to provide residents with much needed relief," said Patricia K. Oliver of PARRIS Law Firm.

The case is Pueblo y Salud, Inc. v. City of Los Angeles by and through the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 21STCV04346.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to:

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED