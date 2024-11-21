Redwood Empire Whiskey Launches Haystack Needle Single Barrel Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The exclusive, 53-barrel program includes bourbon and rye offerings.

GRATON, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Empire Whiskey , distinct California whiskey crafted and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new single barrel program. The brand's oldest grain-to-glass offering to date features a limited number of hand-selected barrels of Haystack Needle Bourbon and Rye, offering whiskey enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience the depth and complexity of Redwood Empire's spirits.

"We have a deep connection with every barrel we make and a dedication to quality guides us through every step of the whiskey-making process," says Jeff Duckhorn, master distiller at Redwood Empire Whiskey. "We only distill four barrels a day and are focused on crafting spirits that truly express the grain character."

Haystack Needle embodies Redwood Empire's distillation philosophy, with each barrel offering a distinct harmony of grain, distilling, and aging. With ingredients sourced from local farms and matured in meticulously toasted and charred barrels, the whiskey develops a balanced flavor profile in the cool Redwood Empire climate.

"These barrels represent what we value in whiskey-a quiet, yet steadfast depth with layered influence that holds its own amongst the giants of the spirits industry," says Lauren Patz, master blender at Redwood Empire Whiskey.

Single barrel whiskeys are increasingly popular as consumers seek out unique, high-quality, and one-of-kind whiskeys. Redwood Empire Whiskey allowed select retail partners, bars and whiskey clubs to taste and select their own unique barrel of Haystack Needle for their customers.

The packaging for the single barrel program is as striking as the whiskey itself. Designed in collaboration with Stranger & Stranger, the bottles feature a unique redwood bark texture, inspired by the majestic trees of the Redwood Empire. This design element pays homage to the distillery's commitment to sustainability and its connection to the natural world.

Haystack Needle Single Barrel Bourbon and Rye Whiskey are available on Redwood Empire's website and at select retailers nationwide. To learn more about Redwood Empire Whiskey, please visit .

About Redwood Empire Whiskey:

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire. Founder Derek Benham and Master Distiller Jeff Duckhorn recognized that the region's climate and humidity would allow for a slow, even extraction of flavor during the whiskey aging process. Redwood Empire is owned by Purple Brands , a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and spirits brands.

