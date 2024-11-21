The COOL Company Ranked Number 314 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Attributes 372% Revenue Growth to relentless commitment to revolutionizing fragmented adtech ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- the COOL company, the industry-leading universal advertising designed to create a better experience for everyone in the advertising ecosystem, today announced it ranked #314 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. The COOL company grew 372% during this period while completing the acquisition of key components, including ADventori, COOL Media, and Balihoo.

Zack Dugow, CEO of COOL Company, attributes this achievement to their relentless commitment to revolutionizing a fragmented adtech ecosystem in need of radical change. He stated, "The advertising world is at a crossroads-users are bombarded with excessive ads, advertisers struggle to find and target the right audiences, publishers face daunting monetization challenges, and agencies lack strong partnerships to drive profitability and year-over-year performance gains. At the COOL Company, we've not just identified these critical pain points-we've built innovative solutions to overcome them. We're injecting a unified, transparent, and performance-driven approach into every aspect of digital advertising. By harnessing the power of AI automation, we're elevating content quality, boosting monetization, enhancing user experiences, and streamlining manual processes.

I'm super proud of the team, we've worked hard and consistently to get to where we are."

This remarkable milestone underscores COOL Company's expansive suite of solutions designed to transform every facet of digital advertising. "Our mission is bold and clear-to create a better experience for everyone in the advertising ecosystem, including publishers, agencies, brands, users, and more," Dugow added. "Our rapid growth is a testament to the synergy of our cutting-edge technology and visionary teams. We've been able to leverage innovations across all fronts to craft something truly extraordinary-and this is just the beginning; being recognized in the Deloitte Fast 500 for the 3rd time propels us to push the boundaries even further!"

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."

The COOL company (then operating as Insticator) previously ranked 247 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2020, and ranked 174 in 2019.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the COOL company

At the COOL company, we believe in creating a win-win environment where everyone benefits. We are committed to ensuring users, publishers, franchisees, and advertisers all have a better experience and achieve more than they ever thought possible through our innovation, advanced AI, groundbreaking advertising technology, and teams of inspired experts. Our every move, expansion, acquisition, and upgrade is done to provide that better experience for an ever-growing list of satisfied clients and users all over the world.



Brands and platforms under the COOL company include ADventori, a data-driven, creative ad server capable of personalizing, automating, measuring, and optimizing digital ads and placements for advertisers; Balihoo, a complete advertising management platform for franchise and network businesses; COOL Media, a managed service solution for agencies and brands to reach and measure audiences; Insticator, a premier SSP and engagement platform for publishers; and OKO Digital, delivering website and app publishers everything they need to maximize their ad revenue.

Collectively, the COOL company reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Disney, Hyundai, Air France, Kohler, Suzuki, Acer, Pearle Vision, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, Playmaker, Blitz, Evolve Media, and more.

Under the former umbrella of Insticator, the COOL company is a proud 7x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 3x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

