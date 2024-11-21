BCS Automotive Interface Solutions Adopts Ultrasense Systems Ultraslidetm Touch On Metal Slider Module For Steering Wheels

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Module brings world's first ultrasonic touch on metal slider interface to the steering wheel replacing plastic

scroller wheels.

RADOLFZELL, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Automotive Interface Solutions (BCS-AIS), a leader in the design, development, and production of advanced switch modules for the world's largest automotive manufacturers, is announcing an expanded partnership with UltraSense Systems. BCS-AIS will incorporate UltraSense's innovative metal UltraSlideTM ultrasound-based slider module into some of its steering wheel projects, replacing traditional plastic scroller wheels to achieve a sleek, minimalistic design aesthetic.

The new premium slider features a robust metal construction, offering a superior alternative to plastic while enhancing durability with a streamlined, modern look. This cutting-edge technology provides a high-resolution, fine-grain slider that delivers unparalleled precision in control, ensuring an intuitive user experience.

Users will enjoy tactile "tick" feedback from a localized haptic motor as they slide their finger over the 25mm (1 inch) long aluminum or stainless-steel slider surface bar, further enhancing the interaction between the driver and vehicle controls. The UltraSlide module is also customizable, catering to various use cases, including door seating or seat base controls, while occupying minimal space to maximize efficiency and convenience within vehicle interiors. BCS-AIS plans to enter serial production with this innovative technology in future vehicle model years.

Tim Zhou, Chief Technology Officer of BCS-AIS, commented, "We are always striving to bring the latest technology innovations to our OEM customers to enhance user functionality and feel. The UltraSense Systems UltraSlide metal slider module provides a unique and premium user experience, replacing common plastic roller switches. We adopted UltraSense Systems' TouchPoint Q force-touch sensor last year in some of our steering wheel projects and are excited to expand our partnership by incorporating additional cutting-edge ideas and solutions."

Daniel Goehl, Chief Business Officer of UltraSense Systems, added, "We are delighted that our partnership with BCS is expanding to include our latest ultrasound touch on metal solution. Supplying the UltraSense UltraSlide module marks a major milestone in providing a complete self-contained modular system that includes not only our ultrasound touch controller but also the system electronics and metal extrusion. This showcases how we are moving up the automotive supply chain by delivering more value-added complex system solutions."

UltraSense will demonstrate its UltraSlide slider module, among other automotive system innovations, during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth 3266.

