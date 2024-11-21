Zelensky To Sign Decree To Enact Important NSDC Decision

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a decree to enact a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) concerning dignity.

As reported by Ukrinform, this announcement was made in a statement published on the President's website to commemorate the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

"Today, I will sign a Decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision on dignity. On respect for the true heroes, heroes of Ukraine, for all our dignified people, and on fair of those who chose the other side – chose Russia and treachery," Zelensky said.

According to him, "the first list of such individuals includes 34 names."

The President also expressed gratitude to all Ukrainians“who are defending Ukraine from this evil – unwaveringly, bravely, firmly. With dignity. This is one of the key words for Ukraine – dignity. And it is a word that will probably never be used again to describe Russia.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 21, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom, established by presidential decree on November 13, 2014. This day commemorates the beginning of two landmark events in Ukraine's modern history: the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.