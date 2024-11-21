Arab Group Warns Against Israeli Occupation Nuclear Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Group in Vienna warned against the threat posed by the nuclear power of the Israeli force on the security and stability of the region and the world, noting that destroying these weopons is the only way to ensure safety.

The statement was made by Sudan's Ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Magni Mofadal on Thursday, during the discussion of the Israeli occupation nuclear threat by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA).

He spoke of the unprecedented and threatening statement of Israeli occupation Heritage Minister on using a nuclear bomb on Gaza. Any statement on employing nuclear weapons is a clear violation of the international law and a threat to the regional and global peace and stability, he noted.

The group called for implementing resolution number 687 on creating a zone free of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East and the UN General Assembly's resolutions on turning the Middle East into a nuclear-free region.

They underlined the security threat posed by the occupation force's refusal to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), or the inspection of its nuclear facilities by the IAEA.

The group called on the agency to commit to its responsibilities in resolving this escalating situation and avoid double standards in dealing with nuclear threat. (end)

