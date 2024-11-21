Englewood Cliffs Plastic Surgeon Launches New Practice Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jordan P. Farkas, a board-certified New Jersey plastic surgeon serving Bergen County and surrounding areas, is proud to announce the launch of a new medical website design for his practice, Farkas Plastic Surgery. Developed in collaboration with Rosemont Media, a San Diego-based healthcare marketing company, the website offers an engaging and user-friendly experience to visitors seeking advanced plastic surgery and medical spa treatments.The new website features a responsive design, ensuring seamless navigation across all devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones. Patients can easily explore a wealth of custom content, learn about the full range of surgical and non-surgical services on offer, and view the latest news in the realm of cosmetic care. The site is also optimized with up-to-date plastic surgery SEO strategies, making it easier for potential patients to find Farkas Plastic Surgery when searching for trusted aesthetic care providers in New Jersey.Dr. Farkas notes that a standout feature of the website is the dynamic photo gallery, where users can browse before-and-after images of real patient results. Additionally, the website includes a blog section, patient testimonials, and comprehensive details on all the treatments and procedures offered at the practice.With a focus on personalized care, the new website underscores Dr. Farkas' commitment to providing exceptional patient education and top-tier service. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new site and schedule consultations for any of the practice's extensive offerings, ranging from facelifts and breast augmentations to injectable treatments and medical-grade skincare consultation services.About Dr. Jordan P. FarkasJordan P. Farkas is a board-certified plastic surgeon offering a comprehensive selection of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures for the breasts, body, face, and skin. He is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care for his patients, with an emphasis on building collaborative, trusting doctor-patient relationships. As a part of his commitment to continuing education, Dr. Farkas is a member of several prestigious professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, and the New Jersey Doctor-Patient Alliance. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Farkas Plastic Surgery, please visit pfarkasmd or .To view the original source of the press release, click here:###Farkas Plastic Surgery920 Sylvan AveSuite #230Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632(201) 587-4961Rosemont Media

