Podar Pearl School Receives 'United We Can' Award

Doha, Qatar: Podar Pearl School has been honoured with the esteemed“UNITED WE CAN” Award for 2024 during the recent Charity Week celebrations under the guidance of Education Above All. This recognition underscores the school's unwavering commitment to community service and philanthropy.

In addition to this prestigious accolade, Podar Pearl School has been recognised as the second-largest institution in Qatar for its fundraising efforts, standing out among 23 participating international and universities. This remarkable achievement highlights the school's dedication to nurturing a spirit of generosity and social responsibility among its students and staff.

Over the past three years, Podar Pearl School has successfully hosted Charity Week, distinguishing itself as the only Indian school in Qatar to do so. This initiative has not only raised substantial funds for charitable causes but has also fostered a profound sense of community and teamwork among students, faculty, and parents alike.

The Board of Directors at Podar Pearl School has played an instrumental role in shaping the school's vision and values, nurturing a culture of compassion, generosity, and service. Their strategic leadership and unwavering support have been vital in spearheading the school's philanthropic efforts, including the highly impactful Charity Week campaigns.

The dedication and vision of the Board have driven the seamless execution of these initiatives and have inspired the entire school community to strive toward making a significant difference.

The school's efforts during Charity Week have demonstrated the power of collective action, exemplifying how impactful change can be achieved through unity. Through a range of events, activities, and fundraising drives, Podar Pearl School has shown that together, we can make meaningful contributions to society.

“This award reflects the incredible dedication and spirit of our students and staff. It is a symbol of our commitment to fostering compassion and social responsibility,” said C. Muhamed Nizar, President of Podar Pearl School.

Principal Dr. Maneesh Mangal added,“Receiving the 'UNITED WE CAN' Award is not just an achievement but a testament to our collective efforts to build a better, more caring society.”

Podar Pearl School remains steadfast in its mission of nurturing students who positively impact their communities and looks forward to sustaining and expanding its charitable initiatives in the future.