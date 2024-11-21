Ukraine, Poland Discuss Border Situation, Crime Prevention Measures

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhii Deineko and Chief Commander of Poland's Border Guard Robert Bagan met in Chełm to discuss the situation at their shared border, its security, and measures to combat cross-border crime.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

“The parties noted that the situation along the shared state border remains fully under control,” the report stated.

During discussions on the functioning of border checkpoints, both sides emphasized that while border traffic is generally stable, its specifics have been influenced by increased intensity due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Both countries have implemented organizational and infrastructural measures aimed at improving border control and enhancing the capacity of border checkpoints.

The leaders praised the operation of Consultation Points, highlighting that the swift exchange of information significantly contributes to effective border control.

It was noted during the meeting that the main ongoing threats include attempts at illegal border crossings and smuggling activities, particularly the unlawful transportation of tobacco products from Ukraine to Poland, both through official checkpoints and elsewhere.

The heads of the border agencies affirmed that both sides have taken all necessary measures to ensure proper protection of the shared border, manage border traffic control, and maintain the functionality of checkpoints.

'sin

The parties agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of border security, coordination of operational and investigative units, and the exchange of information regarding the border situation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian and Polish Agriculture Ministers discussed holding of the joint forum in Warsaw and border cooperation.