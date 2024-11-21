NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu Region

The raids are underway at nine different places in the division, they said.

The searches are being conducted following registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into J-K, they said.

The NIA officials are being assisted by the and paramilitary CRPF in this operation.

The focus is on dismantling networks linked to terrorists infiltration, including over ground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides and harbourers.

