NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu Region
Date
11/21/2024 12:07:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across Jammu region in connection with terrorist infiltration cases, official sources said.
The raids are underway at nine different places in the division, they said.
The searches are being conducted following registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into J-K, they said.
The NIA officials are being assisted by the Police and paramilitary CRPF in this operation.
The focus is on dismantling networks linked to terrorists infiltration, including over ground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides and harbourers.
