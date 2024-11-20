Author Joanne Radke Shares Two Titles At The Miami Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering home organization and inspiring young dreams with“Why Is My House Always a Mess?” and“Jessica the Dreamer.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Reading Glass is excited to host the launch of author Joanne Radke's books entitled,“Why Is My House Always a Mess? : How to Declutter & Organize Your Home in Just 30 Days” and“Jessica the Dreamer ,” at the Miami Fair on November 24, 2024. The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books booth, located in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340. This special showcase is in partnership with The Reading Glass Books, a proud sponsor of the fair.Radke's first book,“Why Is My House Always a Mess?,” offers readers a simple, step-by-step guide to transforming their homes and their lives in just 30 days. With practical advice on decluttering, organizing, and cultivating peace, Radke draws from her own experience of overcoming chaos to help others regain control of their homes. Readers will learn how to find motivation, simplify their space, connect with their faith, and enjoy lasting tidiness. Radke's method allows readers to say goodbye to clutter and embrace the calm they deserve.“Jessica the Dreamer” invites young readers into the whimsical world of a little girl who dreams big about the future. Whether it's becoming a chef, firefighter, or famous painter, Jessica's imagination knows no bounds. Through this playful, heartfelt story, children will learn to dream without limits and believe that with faith, they can achieve anything.Both books were recently republished-”Why Is My House Always a Mess?” on October 31, 2024, and“Jessica the Dreamer” on November 8, 2024-and are now available for Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers. Fans and new readers alike are encouraged to visit The Reading Glass Books booth to learn more about Joanne Radke's inspiring work.For more information and updates about the event, follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook and Instagram.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

