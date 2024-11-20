Turabi Calls For Removal Of All Mines

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting Head of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Mullah Nooruddin Turabi during a meeting with officials of the domestic and foreign miens clearing organisations said that security was established nationwide and it was time for the clearing of all mines, a statement said on Wednesday.

Turabi said many landmines have been buried in all parts of the country. Now, with the new rule of the Islamic Emirate, security has been ensured. All landmines must be cleared so that people and animals are safe.

Now, more than ever, a better opportunity has been provided for demining institutions to speed up their work and clear the contaminated area of ​​unexploded ordnance as soon as possible and save people from danger.

Officials of demining organizations said that they have cleared many areas of landmines and will search for more in the field.

According to the news report, officials and representatives of mine clearing organizations also presented their requests and problems, and the caretaker agency gave an undertaking that their requests and problems will be met.

nh