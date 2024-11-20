Silent & Spreading: The Tapeworm Story Every Pet Owner Needs To Hear

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by K9 Magazine

Dr. Elise Kelly, a veterinarian at Elanco Animal Health, never expected to find a silent threat lurking in her own backyard. She, like many pet owners, was aware of the usual risks - tapeworms, fleas, ticks, heartworms, and more.

However, after finding wild animal feces in her backyard in Missouri and submitting it to a lab for testing, Dr. Kelly's perception of backyard dangers shifted dramatically.

The Discovery

As a veterinarian with a keen interest in internal parasites and awareness of wildlife such as foxes and coyotes frequently spotted on her property, Dr. Kelly submitted a sample of wild animal feces to a local lab for testing. The results were startling: the sample tested positive for the potentially deadly tapeworm Echinococcus.

"When I first heard that the sample I submitted was positive for Echinococcus, it scared me quite a bit, to be honest with you,” Dr. Kelly confessed. This microscopic tapeworm, unlike the common flea, often goes undetected in its early stages.

While there are several different types of tapeworms, Echinococcus species tapeworms can be harmful to pets and humans.

Echinococcosis is a serious zoonotic disease that people can get from inadvertently ingesting microscopic eggs that are shed in dogs infected with this specific species of tapeworm. The inconspicuous nature of Echinococcus is what makes it so dangerous.

"Knowing what I know about this parasite as a veterinarian, it makes me very concerned about the zoonotic risk factor,” said Dr. Kelly.

The Importance of Year-Round Worm Protection

Dr. Kelly's experience underscores a critical message for all pet owners: the real threat of Echinococcus. According to a survey by Elanco Animal Health, almost half of dog owners don't realize that their dog is at risk for intestinal worms, like tapeworms, year-round.

Furthermore, 73% of dog owners would rather proactively protect their dogs from intestinal worms than reactively treat them.

Dr. Kelly's advice is straightforward: "Talk to your veterinarian today about the best parasite protection plan for your dog. Don't wait until it's too late to protect your furry friend from this hidden danger."

Interceptor® Plus (milbemycin oxime/praziquantel) is a great option that can protect against five of the most common types of worms that infect dogs.

The monthly chew protects dogs and puppies six weeks or older and 2 pounds or greater against heartworm disease, adult hookworm, roundworm, tapeworm, and whipworm infections. Talk to your veterinarian and learn about treatment and control options for your dog.

Indications for Interceptor Plus

Interceptor Plus prevents heartworm disease and treats and controls adult roundworm, hookworm, whipworm, and tapeworm infections in dogs and puppies 6 weeks or older and 2 pounds or greater.

Important Safety Information for Interceptor Plus

Treatment with fewer than 6 monthly doses after the last exposure to mosquitoes may not provide complete heartworm prevention. Prior to the administration of Interceptor Plus, dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infections.

The safety of Interceptor Plus has not been evaluated in dogs used for breeding or in lactating females. The following adverse reactions have been reported in dogs after administration of milbemycin oxime or praziquantel: vomiting, diarrhea, decreased activity, incoordination, weight loss, convulsions, weakness, and salivation.

For complete safety information, please see the Interceptor® Plus product label or ask your veterinarian.

About the Author

Dr. Elise Kelly is a Senior Regional Consulting Veterinarian with Elanco Animal Health. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and a chemistry minor and earned her DVM from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

She practiced in Blue Springs, MO for nine years before joining Elanco in May of 2015. Since joining Elanco, Dr. Kelly has had the opportunity to train intensively and speak on topics including parasitology, pain management, and immunology.

She has given over 300 presentations and spoken at continuing education events including Kansas City's Frostbite and the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association Conference. Dr. Kelly is Fear Free Elite, compassion fatigue, and human-animal bond certified and sits on the board of directors for The Kansas City Pet Project.

She currently resides near Kansas City, Missouri with her husband, two children, a Sheepadoodle, a cat, and two goats. In her spare time, you might find her cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, boating, hiking, or traveling with her family.

