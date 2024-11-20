-THE SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE AWARDS - BOM - BREAKOUT MUSIC, MOVIES, AND MEDIA AWARDS. SET FOR DECEMBER 7Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BreakOut Music, Movies & Media

Featuring Gigi Vega, Cory Kahaney, Dewey Hughes, and Choreography by Chuck Maldonado

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOM's Beverly Hills Spirit of Independence Red Carpet Awards Show - on December 7, 2024, at West Hollywood's Legendary London Hotel. The perfect venue for one of and film's biggest nights, which is down the street from the famous Whiskey-A-Go-Go, on the Sunset Strip. The Gala will be honoring the legendary Dewey Hughes (Emmy Award winner and producer), hosted by“the funniest female comedian working today,” Cory Kahaney (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent). It promises to be a groundbreaking night of music, movies, and media, with outstanding entertainment and Megastars.

Dewey Hughes, a celebrated trail blazer in both radio and television, will be recognized for his Lifetime achievement with The BOM Spirit of Independence Award. Hughes revolutionized the airwaves by giving a voice to the underrepresented and breaking barriers during the cultural transformation of the 1960s and 1970s. As the manager and co-producer for the legendary Petey Greene, Hughes helped shape media history through the iconic shows“Rap with Petey Greene”, and“Petey Greene's Washington”, (1976-1982). Dewey's work not only entertained but confronted societal issues head-on, paving the way for the modern media Landscape.

The CEO of the Petey Greene Program, Jeff Abramowitz, will be on hand to discuss opportunities to get involved. This program is the largest multi-state tutoring program for people currently or formerly incarcerated.

Singer Songwriter, Gigi Vega , will be receiving the Independent Artist of the Year award for her creativity, work ethic, discipline in pushing through challenges. Her original song and music video“Back Home”, to be released on Dec. 7th, is a stunning creation highlighting the emotional struggles of loved ones separated during this very difficult time of war and devastation. When talking about“Back Home”, Gigi's perspective is that“Everyone has their own interpretation of what 'Back Home' means to them, but broadly it is meant to inspire surviving adversity and fighting for a better outcome.

Gigi Vega's holiday Billboard-charting song“Mistletoe Kiss” will be part of the musical festivities to help usher in the holiday season.

The BOM Red-Carpet event will shine a spotlight on outstanding independent work in film, music, comedy, and more. The nights festivities include The London Hotel's high-tech screening room for the winners of the BreakOut Music Film Festival . The People's Choice Award, chosen by BOM PIC TV Global streaming platform subscribers, will be awarded at the event. This esteemed award is chosen solely by viewers.

The success of BOM has been astounding. BreakOut Music, Movies, and Media films have been seen on Netflix, Amazon, TUBI, and their own streaming platform, BOM PIC Global TV. BOM has written, produced and directed 3 very successful holiday themed films in the last four years;“The App That Stole Christmas”,“The Microchip That Ruined Halloween”, and“The Drone That Saved Christmas.” BOM also represents independent Billboard recording artists, with marketing, production, and touring. For this festival, nominees are from all over the world, who have engaged and submitted their films to BOM's streaming platform. The exclusive event will bring together like-minded filmmakers and musicians to celebrate their current projects and gain insight into current trends in the film and music Industry.

