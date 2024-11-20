Baha Mar Announces Partnership With Tennis Legend John Mcenroe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Baha Mar (PRNewsfoto/Baha Mar)





John McEnroe





John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar

The John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar to be McEnroe's First Caribbean Destination Resort Location



NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Caribbean's leading luxury resort destination, proudly announces an exciting new partnership with tennis legend John McEnroe to unveil the John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar. Set to debut ahead of the highly anticipated fifth-annual Baha Mar Cup, happening December 12-15, 2024, this world-class tennis facility marks McEnroe's first-ever destination tennis center in the Caribbean-adding to Baha Mar's unrivaled sporting experiences.

"John McEnroe is an icon, and his legacy in the tennis world is extraordinary," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "We are proud to partner with him and bring the John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar to life. This state-of-the-art facility will be a game-changer for our guests and tennis lovers alike, further enriching Baha Mar's world-class portfolio of amenities."

Known for his passion throughout his career, McEnroe's vision for the center is rooted in excellence and reflected in the teaching style of Baha Mar tennis professionals. The

John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar will feature eight meticulously maintained courts, including six professional-grade hard courts and two Har-Tru clay courts, along with six top-tier pickleball courts. Suitable for beginners and advanced players alike, the center will soon unveil a wide range of engaging programs, clinics, resort tennis packages and private sessions designed for all ages and skill levels, plus a fully equipped pro shop offering premium tennis gear. John will appear personally throughout the year.



"I'm extremely excited to launch this groundbreaking partnership agreement with Baha Mar," said John

McEnroe. "This incredible destination is the perfect stage to share my passion and love for the game, and I can't wait to inspire players of all ages and levels - from novices to future champions."

The John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar will provide year-round excitement for tennis aficionados, perfectly complementing Baha Mar's existing world-class offerings. Previously hosting top-tier collegiate tournaments, the newly reimagined center is set to take center court just in time for the prestigious Baha Mar Cup, a unique pro-am and exhibition experience.

Taking place December 12-15, this year's event promises to be bigger and better, with McEnroe himself taking part alongside tennis superstars Andy Roddick, James Blake, Taylor Townsend, Donna Vekic, Milos Raonic, Austin Krajicek, and Mark Knowles. The Baha Mar Cup benefits the Baha Mar Resort Foundation and the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative, with all funds raised helping to grow the game in the Bahamas.

As a highlight, McEnroe, who's as passionate about music as he is about tennis, will also grace the stage at the welcome party on December 13 for a live rock and roll performance with the Johnny Smyth band.

Tickets for this incredible blend of tennis, entertainment, and philanthropy at the upcoming Baha Mar Cup and more information about the John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar visit .

Images available for download here .

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, the $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit .

About John McEnroe

John McEnroe is a name that has become synonymous with world-class tennis and excellence, having achieved the #1 world singles ranking for four years and winning a combined 155 combined singles and doubles titles, and standing at #1 on the all-time ATP tournament win list, a record that still stands today. John marveled the tennis world as a player of considerable skill and finesse. His volleying touch and net skills are considered to be the best tennis has ever seen and his crafty play sparked some of tennis' most intense rivalries and classic matches of all-time. His 82-3 singles match record, set in 1984, remains the record for the best single season win percentage of the Open Era. However, it's John's fiery competitive spirit that truly captivated the sports world although there could be no disputing his enormous talents and accomplishments. John was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1999. Now having established himself as THE voice of tennis, working for a host of worldwide television networks at the Grand Slams for more than 20+ years, he is considered to be one of the pre-eminent sports analysts and expert commentators of all-time.

John, father of six, resides in Manhattan along with his rock star wife, Patty Smyth.

SOURCE Baha Mar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED