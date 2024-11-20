Alstom S.A.: Alstom Implements A Liquidity Contracts On Its Share

The purpose of this agreement is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to act as a maker for Alstom shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris in order to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of the listing of Alstom shares.

To implement this contract, 18,000,000 euros have been allocated to the liquidity account.

This contract will take effect from November 21st 2024 and has an initial term of 12 months, renewable by tacit agreement for successive periods of 12 months.

This agreement may be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of chapter II of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It may also be suspended at Alstom's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a general meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Alstom.

ALSTOMTM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.