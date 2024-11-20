Rare Deal: Digiarty Offers 81% Off Winx DVD Ripper Platinum For Thanksgiving, Bundled With 4 Free Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This Thanksgiving, Digiarty is offering a special deal: Buy WinX DVD Ripper Platinum lifetime copy and get 4 useful multimedia tools for free!

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software (WinXDVD), a global leader in multimedia solutions, is celebrating an incredible milestone of 80 million users worldwide with this exclusive Thanksgiving deal. From now until November 30, 2024, customers can purchase WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and receive 4 premium Windows system tools and multimedia software for free, a bundle valued at $215.75.

Save up to 81% on WinX DVD Ripper Platinum! Get a lifetime license for just $39.95 and receive 4 additional tools absolutely free at special-deal

About WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is an industry-leading tool dedicated to ripping DVDs to any video or audio format, including DVD to MP4, AVI, MOV, HEVC, MKV, ISO, VOB, and 350+ more. It's renowned for its compatibility with a wide range of DVDs, including newly released titles, old classics, self-burned discs, and commercial DVDs (even those with 99 titles). With its powerful GPU acceleration, it boasts industry-leading speeds, converting DVDs to MP4 in a mere 5 minutes.

Every year, over 3,600,000 discs are converted using it, which highlights its reliability and efficiency. Today, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has become the trusted choice of over 80 million users worldwide, becoming an essential tool for users who want to watch classic, old, and holiday movies on their TVs, smartphones, or tablets without using a DVD player.

This Thanksgiving, Digiarty has taken the celebration up a notch by bundling WinX DVD Ripper Platinum with four versatile software tools to enhance users' multimedia and system management experience.

The Free Software Bundle Includes:

*Wise Care 365(Lifetime/$39.95) - Clean up PC disk and fix registry problems, protect privacy, and speed up your PC.

*IsoBuster(Lifetime/$59.95) - Recover data from CD, DVD, BD, HDD, USB, etc. via NTFS, UDF, FAT, ISO, IFO / VOB, and more.

*BurnAware(Lifetime/$29.95) - Create and burn CD, DVD, and Blu-ray of all types, including MDisc and BDXL.

*Winxvideo AI (6-month use/$19.95) - Upscale, stabilize video & enhance image with AI, convert, compress, record, & edit 4K/8K/HDR videos.

How to Claim the Free Software:

1 WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: Buy the software from the official Thanksgiving time-limited offer page at special-deal the free software: After purchase, customers will receive an email containing the download link and activation code for the four free software products.

“As we approach the holiday season, we at Digiarty want to express our sincere gratitude to our customers with this incredible Thanksgiving promotion,” said Jack Han, the CEO of Digiarty,“WinX DVD Ripper Platinum lets you effortlessly convert your DVD collection into digital formats, perfect for streaming on any device. And now, with the addition of four complementary tools, you'll have everything you need to manage your computer, enhance your videos, and more. This is the ultimate all-in-one solution for your multimedia needs.”

Pricing and Availability

Don't wait! Grab this incredible Thanksgiving deal and save over $175 on a suite of powerful software tools. Get your hands on WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and four other top-rated programs for just $39.95. This limited-time offer won't last long, so act now!

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: .

SARAH WANG

Digiarty Software, Inc.

+86 28 8513 4884

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.