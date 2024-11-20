STORZ & BICKEL Crowned Gold Medalists At 2024 Marcom Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL "), a world-leading of high-end and medically certified vaporizers and a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC ), is proud to announce it won a Medal at the 2024 MarCom Awards for an Outstanding Special Event, honoring the brand's unforgettable coast-to-coast VENTY launch parties.



The MarCom Awards recognize excellence in marketing and communication while highlighting the creativity, hard work, and generosity of professionals. This prestigious accolade solidifies STORZ & BICKEL's position as the premium global provider of dry herb vaporizers.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition from the MarCom Awards," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director of STORZ & BICKEL. "It underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional user experience and advancing vaporization technology worldwide."

STORZ & BICKEL unveiled The VENTY with fanfare last October, hosting two ultra-exclusive launch parties at the renowned Astor Club speakeasies in New York City and Los Angeles. Attended by top social influencers, industry leaders, and media outlets like Fast Company, PEOPLE, and Variety, the events offered a unique and elevated consumption experience.

Founder Jürgen Bickel demonstrated the device's features, sharing his tips and tricks for optimal use. Guests also indulged in German cuisine and premium dry herb sessions, while enjoying immersive activities like live painting and aura readings.

Overall, the VENTY launch events captured the essence of industry's culture, combining sophistication with community, leaving guests buzzing with excitement about STORZ & BICKEL's latest innovation.

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is the global leader in the manufacture of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ & BICKEL continues to drive the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes.

