Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Wednesday, November 20, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Brasileirã matches, Women's games, and the final of the Paulistão Feminino.



Fans can look forward to high-stakes domestic league action as well as international women's club competitions.

Brasileirão







11:00 AM: Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro, Premiere



4:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-GO, Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Prime (Cazé TV), and Rede Furacão



4:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. São Paulo, Premiere



4:30 PM: Criciúma vs. Vitória, Premiere



6:00 PM: Bahia vs. Palmeiras , Premiere



7:00 PM: Cuiabá vs. Flamengo, Premiere



7:00 PM: Grêmio vs. Juventude, Premiere

9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo, Sportv and Premiere







2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



2:45 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Galatasaray, DAZN



5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma, DAZN and MAX

5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Celtic, DAZN





3:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians (Final - Second Leg), Globo (SP), Cultura, Record News, Sportv, Space, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistao





9:30 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Unión Santa Fe, ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:00 AM: Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro (Brasileirão)



4:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. São Paulo (Brasileirão)



4:30 PM: Criciúma vs. Vitória (Brasileirão)



6:00 PM: Bahia vs. Palmeiras (Brasileirão)



7:00 PM: Cuiabá vs. Flamengo (Brasileirão)



7:00 PM: Grêmio vs. Juventude (Brasileirão)

9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão)







2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League)



2:45 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Galatasaray (UEFA Women's Champions League)



5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma (UEFA Women's Champions League)

5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Celtic (UEFA Women's Champions League)





4:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-GO (Brasileirão)





3:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians (Paulistão Feminino Final - Second Leg)





9:30 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Unión Santa Fe (Campeonato Argentino)





5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma (UEFA Women's Champions League)





2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League)



UEFA Women's Champions LeaguePaulistão FemininoCampeonato ArgentinoWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?PremiereDAZNYoutube/@CazeTV (members) and Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV)Globo (SP), Cultura, Record News, Sportv, Space, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistaoESPN 4 and Disney+Sportv- 9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão)MAXYoutube/@DAZNWomensFootballWednesday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live