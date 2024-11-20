Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
11/20/2024 5:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Wednesday, November 20, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include Brasileirã matches, UEFA Women's Champions League games, and the final of the Paulistão Feminino.
Fans can look forward to high-stakes domestic league action as well as international women's club competitions.
Brasileirão
11:00 AM: Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro, Premiere
4:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-GO, Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Amazon Prime video (Cazé TV), and Rede Furacão
4:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. São Paulo, Premiere
4:30 PM: Criciúma vs. Vitória, Premiere
6:00 PM: Bahia vs. Palmeiras , Premiere
7:00 PM: Cuiabá vs. Flamengo, Premiere
7:00 PM: Grêmio vs. Juventude, Premiere
9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo, Sportv and Premiere
UEFA Women's Champions League
2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
2:45 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Galatasaray, DAZN
5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma, DAZN and MAX
5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Celtic, DAZN
Paulistão Feminino
3:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians (Final - Second Leg), Globo (SP), Cultura, Record News, Sportv, Space, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistao
Campeonato Argentino
9:30 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Unión Santa Fe, ESPN 4 and Disney+
