Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/20/2024 5:00:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Wednesday, November 20, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include Brasileirã matches, UEFA Women's Champions League games, and the final of the Paulistão Feminino.

Fans can look forward to high-stakes domestic league action as well as international women's club competitions.
Brasileirão


  • 11:00 AM: Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro, Premiere
  • 4:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-GO, Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Amazon Prime video (Cazé TV), and Rede Furacão
  • 4:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. São Paulo, Premiere
  • 4:30 PM: Criciúma vs. Vitória, Premiere
  • 6:00 PM: Bahia vs. Palmeiras , Premiere
  • 7:00 PM: Cuiabá vs. Flamengo, Premiere
  • 7:00 PM: Grêmio vs. Juventude, Premiere
  • 9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo, Sportv and Premiere


UEFA Women's Champions League

  • 2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
  • 2:45 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Galatasaray, DAZN
  • 5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma, DAZN and MAX
  • 5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Celtic, DAZN

Paulistão Feminino

  • 3:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians (Final - Second Leg), Globo (SP), Cultura, Record News, Sportv, Space, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistao

Campeonato Argentino

  • 9:30 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Unión Santa Fe, ESPN 4 and Disney+

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Premiere

  • 11:00 AM: Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro (Brasileirão)
  • 4:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. São Paulo (Brasileirão)
  • 4:30 PM: Criciúma vs. Vitória (Brasileirão)
  • 6:00 PM: Bahia vs. Palmeiras (Brasileirão)
  • 7:00 PM: Cuiabá vs. Flamengo (Brasileirão)
  • 7:00 PM: Grêmio vs. Juventude (Brasileirão)
  • 9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão)

DAZN

  • 2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League)
  • 2:45 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Galatasaray (UEFA Women's Champions League)
  • 5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma (UEFA Women's Champions League)
  • 5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Celtic (UEFA Women's Champions League)

Youtube/@CazeTV (members) and Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV)

  • 4:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-GO (Brasileirão)

Globo (SP), Cultura, Record News, Sportv, Space, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistao

  • 3:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians (Paulistão Feminino Final - Second Leg)

ESPN 4 and Disney+

  • 9:30 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Unión Santa Fe (Campeonato Argentino)

Sportv
- 9:30 PM: Atlético-MG vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão)
MAX

  • 5:00 PM: Lyon vs. Roma (UEFA Women's Champions League)

Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball

  • 2:45 PM: Twente vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League)

The Rio Times

