QSBC Lauds Sri Lankan Businesses At Hospitality Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sri Lankan businesses have made an impactful presence at the recently concluded Hospitality Qatar 2024.

Sri Lankan businesses were supported by the Qatar-Sri Lanka Business Council (QSBC) to showcase their potential to prospective partners and gain valuable insights into the dynamic Qatari market.

Chargé d'affaires of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Doha, Kashyapa Ukwatta said,“Hospitality Qatar 2024 has been a unique for Sri Lankan companies to showcase their products and connect with potential partners in Qatar. The attraction that Sri Lankan exhibitors received hints at potential markets that Sri Lankan business could tap into.”

He added,“This is the first time in recent past that Sri Lankan businesses are representing themselves in a major event in Qatar and this was made possible due to the tireless efforts and coordination of the QSBC.”

The event has proven a major success, strengthening QSBC's ongoing mission to build robust business ties between Qatar and Sri Lanka.

John Prasad, President of the QSBC, said,“This is a great success for the council and a significant milestone. We are planning to bring even more Sri Lankan exporters in 2025 and have numerous bilateral business initiatives in the future.”

Among the participating businesses, Dankotuwa Porcelain, represented by International Marketing Manager Nuwan Taranga, and he expressed enthusiasm about the event.“It has been an amazing opportunity,” he said.

“We are truly grateful for QSBC's support in helping us join HQ 2024. Their team's assistance and follow-up, even until the last minute, were invaluable. Compared to other exhibitions, we have seen exceptional business opportunities here, and we wonder how we missed this chance in the past. We look forward to QSBC's continued support to grow and expand in Qatar, and we encourage other entrepreneurs to participate in this event to experience the difference.”

Additionally, Umar Azwer, General Manager of Meezan Tea, a renowned Sri Lankan tea brand with over 80 years of history, praised the quality of HQ 2024:“As a first-time participant in the Qatari market, we were impressed with the caliber of visitors, many of whom have high potential for new business. QSBC not only facilitated our participation but also arranged B2B meetings with potential clients, which significantly enhanced our experience.”

QSBC remains dedicated to expanding business opportunities and fostering strong commercial relationships between Qatar and Sri Lanka.

With an even greater presence expected in 2025, the council is committed to driving growth and valuable exchanges between both nations.