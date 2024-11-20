Withsecure's Investor Day Registration, Program And Speakers
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Press release November 20, 2024 at 10:30 am EET
WithSecure's Investor Day registration, program and speakers
WithSecure is organizing an Investor Day for investors and analysts on Friday, November 22, 2024, starting at 9:00 am EET. During the day, the company's management will introduce, among others, WithSecure's strategic priorities and medium-term financial targets.
A live webcast will be available from the event starting at 9:00 am EET. You can watch the live webcast at:
Participants can ask questions via the chat function of the webcast platform. The questions will be discussed in the Q&A session at the end of the event at approximately 12:00–12:30 pm.
The event is held in English.
Investor Day program and presentations (Finnish time):
9:00-12:00 Presentations
Antti Koskela, President and CEO Lasse Gerdt, Chief Customer Officer Artturi Lehtiö, VP, Product and Portfolio Management Tom Jansson, CFO Juhana Autio, General Manager & VP, Cloud Protection for Salesforce
12:00-12:30 Questions & Answers
A recording of the event and presentation materials will be published on the company's website after the event at:
Welcome to WithSecure's Investor Day 2024!
More information:
Laura Viita,
VP, Controlling, Investor Relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
...
