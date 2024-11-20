Epos Now's Richard Nolan To Share Insights On Embracing AI At Salesforce Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Richard Nolan of Epos Now joins Slack City Tour London to share insights on AI-driven growth, custom agents, and the future of human-centric work.

- Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer at Epos NowLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer at Epos Now , will be a featured speaker at this year's Slack City Tour London. He will share his practical experiences with artificial intelligence during the "Future of Human-Centric, Agent-Powered Work" event hosted by Salesforce.As businesses navigate the rapid advancement of AI technologies, Richard Nolan brings a grounded perspective from Epos Now, an AI-driven point-of-sale platform serving over 80,000 retail and hospitality locations globally. He encourages companies to embrace AI without fear and move beyond basic applications.He observes that while many utilise tools like ChatGPT for straightforward tasks, few delve into developing custom agents or integrating their own data-a step that can unlock real value by tailoring AI to specific challenges, enhancing customer experiences, and driving growth. By building platform-agnostic agents, organisations can leverage the most suitable platform for each task, ensuring flexibility and optimal performance. He cautions against adopting AI without purpose; it should add genuine value and streamline processes, not complicate them."I believe AI is most powerful when it's used to solve unique challenges," says Richard. "It's not about using AI for everything but leveraging it where it truly adds value. Businesses should start experimenting and tailor the technology to their needs without feeling overwhelmed."At the event, Richard will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barry McMahon, Director of Product Marketing EMEA at Slack. He'll discuss how Epos Now identified critical challenges that AI could address and how integrating AI improved their customer satisfaction. He'll also touch on the importance of their partnership with Salesforce in managing their knowledge base and subscriptions.“As we enter the third wave of AI, Slack's agent-powered work operating system is redefining what it means to work smarter, not just differently. We're helping innovative companies, such as Epos Now, leverage purpose- built AI and intelligent agents to unlock new levels of productivity, improve the customer experience and drive business growth. We're excited to be working towards a future where humans and agents can work securely side by side, augmenting one another, so that workers can focus on the work that matters most,” commented Dee Byrne, AVP Sales, Enterprise UKI at Slack.Later, he'll join a panel with industry leaders, to explore how AI agents are transforming team dynamics, how to implement safeguards for AI decision-making, and what the future holds for the next generation entering the workforce.The "Future of Human-Centric, Agent-Powered Work" event aims to unite professionals to share insights and experience Slack's latest innovations. It's an opportunity to learn from peers and experts about making technology work for people.Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, 20 November 2024Location: 110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AYRegistration: For more information and to register, please visit the event website:About Epos NowEpos Now, a leading AI-driven point-of-sale and embedded finance platform, operates in 10 countries, including the US, supporting 80,000+ SMB locations. Founded in Norwich in 2011, we empower underserved merchants in retail and hospitality globally, driving their success and enabling them to compete with industry giants.

