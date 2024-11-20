(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed strong concern over reports that US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory using American-supplied weapons, warning that it would mark a significant escalation of the conflict. According to multiple outlets, Biden has agreed to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes, allowing Ukrainian President Zelensky to order ATACMS missile on Russia’s Kursk region, which is part of Zelensky's "victory plan" submitted to the US in September.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that such strikes would be impossible without direct NATO involvement, including intelligence and military support. He warned that if these reports are confirmed, it would represent a new phase of escalation and direct involvement of NATO in the war with Russia.



When asked about the potential for President-elect Donald Trump to reverse the decision upon taking office, Peskov declined to comment directly, but reiterated that such a move would escalate tensions. Zelensky himself hinted at the possibility of such strikes, stating that the missiles would "speak for themselves."



The Zelensky administration has been critical of Western diplomatic efforts to engage Russia, as seen with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent phone call to President Putin, signaling a potential shift in the West's approach. Additionally, a Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region earlier in August was seen as part of Kyiv's broader strategy to gain leverage in future peace talks. However, the conflict has come at a significant cost, with Ukraine suffering heavy casualties and losses in military equipment, according to Russian officials.

