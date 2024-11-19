Why Isn't NC Revamping Reservation Policy? Asks Para

Para pointed out that out of 575 lecturer posts referred for recruitment, only 238 are for open merit candidates, while 337 are reserved.

He criticized the continuation of the reservation policy introduced by the BJP under the NC-led government, calling for a review and adjustment of the policy based on population proportions.

Para urged Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah to consider revising the policy to ensure fairness.

“Another day, another shocker! Out of 575 lecturer posts referred to JKPSC for recruitment, only 238 are for open merit students, while 337 are reserved,” he said in a post on X.

“This injustice needs to stop! Fail to understand why is the NC led govt continuing with BJP introduced reservation policy? Requesting @OmarAbdullah sb to revamp the new reservation policy strictly as per population numbers,” Para said.

