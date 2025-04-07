Syrskyi Reports To Zelensky On Presence Of Defense Forces In Kursk And Belgorod Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi today reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation at the front and the presence of the Defense Forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Zelensky said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports, referring to the president's website.

“Today, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported separately on the situation at the front, including our presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. We continue to carry out active operations in the border areas on enemy territory, and that is absolutely just – war must return to where it came from. The main objective remains the same: to protect our land and our communities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions as much as possible from the Russian occupiers,” Zelensky stated.

Additionally, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the activity of Ukrainian units along the border line, in the so-called“gray zone,” and directly on enemy territory.

“It is important that, thanks to the bravery and resilience of our soldiers in the Kursk region – thanks to the entire Kursk operation – we have managed to ease the pressure on other parts of the front, particularly in the Donetsk region. It is absolutely crucial to keep destroying Russian equipment and all logistics used by the occupiers along the front,” Zelensky noted.

The president thanked each Ukrainian unit that delivers these results, inflicts losses on the invader, and defends Ukrainian positions.

“I thank the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, which has been holding positions in Vovchansk for nearly a year. Also, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, the 1st and 425th Assault Regiments that are defending the Pokrovsk sector. Thank you, warriors! Thank you for your results! I also want to recognize the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Pokrovsk sector – thank you. And also – the Belgorod region. Active operations these past few days – the 225th Assault Regiment. Well done, guys! I'm proud of each and every one who is fighting for Ukraine!” the head of state noted.

Zelensky stressed that it is“necessary to support our Defense and Security Forces, our weapons production, and our state. Only a Ukraine that has strength will always have freedom”.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi presented the award“For Assistance to the Army” to French philosopher, journalist and writer Bernard-Henri Lévy.

Photo: President's Office