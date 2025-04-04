Two Interstate Looters Held After Gunfight With Bhubaneswar Police

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 4 (IANS) Two dreaded criminals were arrested following an encounter with the police on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The accused, identified as Manish Yadav and Sonu Yadav of Katihar district in Bihar, were arrested late Thursday night.

Police said the accused persons reportedly belong to a dreaded gang of chain snatchers active in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused and initiated efforts to nab them.

Acting on a tip-off about the duo moving on the Cuttack-Puri Bypass road, police rushed to the spot. The cops came across the duo at Sai Temple Square near Tankapani.

While trying to run away, the duo's bike crashed into a concrete wall near the Bankuala area of the city. The criminals later opened fire at the Police, who also fired in retaliation.

The injured looters were first rushed to the Capital Hospital and later to SCB Medical College in Cuttack for treatment.

"The accused used to reach their target destinations by train, commit crimes in the targeted city and return to Bihar," the sources added.

The accused are reportedly involved in six looting incidents in Bhubaneshwar and the Puri area last month.

A case has been registered at the Badagada Police Station in this regard.

Speaking to media persons, Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said, "This chain snatchers' gang has been on police radar for the past few days. They came to Bhubaneshwar on March 20 and committed four snatching incidents in the city. Later, they went to Puri and committed more snatching cases there before returning to Bihar."

Singh added that the accused used a stolen vehicle for the crime. He stated that police followed the accused after they came to Bhubaneswar again on Thursday.

The Police Commissioner informed the media that the duo sustained bullet injuries on their legs in the retaliatory firing of the police.

The police have seized a 7.5 mm and a 9mm pistol from the possession of the looters.

Commissioner Singh has warned of strict action against the criminals who defy the police and try to harm the common man.