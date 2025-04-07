Norway To Provide $472M For Artillery Ammunition For Ukraine
This is said in a press release published on the Norwegian government's website , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine needs a steady supply of artillery shells in order to maintain its fight for freedom against the Russian invading forces. It is important for Norway to contribute to efforts to replenish Ukraine's ammunition stocks,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
NOK 4 billion of the allocation will go to the Czech-led large calibre ammunition initiative, to which Norway also contributed funding in 2024.
As stated in the press release, Norway will allocate NOK 1 billion to the European Peace Facility (EPF), a mechanism through which the EU provides military aid to Ukraine. This funding will be used for artillery ammunition.Read also: Norway to allocate EUR 264M for humanitarian support to Ukrain
“We are now strengthening our cooperation with the EU to provide Ukraine with, among other things, more artillery ammunition. Europe must assume greater responsibility for supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
It is noted that the new allocation from Norway is part of the recently announced increase of NOK 50 billion in Norwegian support to Ukraine for 2025.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Czech initiative on ammunition for Ukraine guaranteed supplies until September.
