Kuwait Records 3.2-Magnitude Earthquake
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced Monday that the Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded a 3.2-magnitude earthquake southwest of Kuwait in the Manaqeesh area.
In a press statement, KISR said the earthquake occurred at 11:45 p.m. local time at a depth of 13 kilometers underground. (end)
