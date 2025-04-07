Zelensky Appoints Ambassadors To Eight Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed ambassadors to several countries and appointed new representatives to Lebanon, Finland, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Paraguay, China, and Norway.

The decrees dated April 7 have been published on the official website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

By Decree No. 212/2025, Andriy Kostin, the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Furthermore, Decree No. 213/2025 designates Kostin as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Both decrees were published on the President's website on April 7.

Roman Horiainov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Lebanese Republic, as stipulated in decree No. 210/2025.

The president signed decree No. 214/2025 to appoint Mykhailo Vydoinyk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Finland.

By decree No. 211/2025, Mykhailo Vydoinyk has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Finland.

By decree No. 214/2025, Viktor Maiko has been named as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

By decree No. 216/2025, Yurii Klymenko will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Argentine Republic, with concurrent responsibilities for the Republic of Paraguay.

By decree No. 217/2025, Oleksandr Nechytailo has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China.

By decree No. 218/2025, Oleksii Havrysh has been designated as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway.

The president also signed decrees dismissing several ambassadors.

By decree No. 207/2025, Andriy Melnyk was relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Brazil.

By decree No. 208/2025, Viktor Maiko was dismissed from his position as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkmenistan.

By decree No. 209/2025, Olha Dibrova was dismissed from her positions as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Finland, as well as her concurrent role in the Republic of Iceland.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky appointed ambassadors to the Republic of Moldova and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay by decrees dated February 7.

Photo: President's Office