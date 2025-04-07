Arms Manufacturers Provided Preferential Loans Worth UAH 463M In Q1 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In January-March 2025, Ukrainian defense industry companies obtained preferential loans worth UAH 463 million.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During 2025, seven loans were provided, totaling UAH 463 million. Currently, more than 10 loans have been approved, and more than 70 applications are pending at different stages,” the report states.

At the moment, affordable loans are provided to Ukrainian defense industry companies by four banks, such as Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, MTB Bank and FUIB.

The preferential lending programme ensures access to affordable loans for Ukrainian defense industry companies to manufacture arms and military equipment. The interest rate for manufacturers is 5%. The loan amount is up to UAH 100 million for working capital purposes provided for a period of up to three years and up to UAH 500 million for investment projects for a period of up to five years.

A reminder that, in early November 2024, the Ukrainian government approved a new programme in support of Ukraine's defense industry, allowing critically important enterprises to obtain a loan of up to UAH 500 million for a period of up to five years at the annual interest rate of 5%.

Photo: NBU