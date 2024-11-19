Ahmad Safadi Elected Lower House Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House elected MP Ahmad Safadi as its speaker during the first meeting of the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session, which King Abdullah opened on Monday with a Speech from the Throne.

Of the 137 lawmakers present at the session, which chaired by Mijhim Suqoor, the longest serving deputy, a total of 98 MPs voted in favour of Safadi, while his rival veteran MP Saleh Armout, of Islamist leaning, received 37 votes.

MP Mustafa Khasawneh was elected as the first deputy speaker by acclamation following the withdrawal of MP Ahmad Qatawneh.

MP Ahmad Hamaysat was elected as the second deputy Speaker unopposed.

Taking the podium, Safadi pledged constructive work with the government, saying that the King's Speech from the Throne will be roadmap by which the House will proceed in carrying out its legislative and political duties.

Present at the session, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan extended his congratulations to Safadi.

He also congratulated the members of the Lower House on earning the trust of the citizens who elected them to the 20th Parliament.

Hassan reaffirmed the government's commitment to working closely with the House within constitutional frameworks to implement the directives outlined by His Majesty in the Speech from the Throne and in the designation letter to the government.

He also stressed the government's respect for the MPs' constitutional roles in oversight and legislation and expressed openness to all opinions and proposals to serve the nation and its citizens.