Gaza Death Toll Rises To 43,972 Over 104,000 Injured

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered at least 43,972 Palestinian civilians and at least 104,008 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, most of whom are children and women.

People mourn by the covered body of a relative killed in an Israeli strike that destroyed a house on al-Jalaa street in central Gaza on November 18, 2024.(Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)



Gazans rebuild homes from rubble in preparation for winter

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement today that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, slaughtering 50 Palestinian civilians and injuring 110 others. The ministry pointed out that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

The Israeli occupation has been committing a textbook genocide in the Gaza Strip for 410 days, amid an indescribably massive man-made destruction and famine and deafening international silence.