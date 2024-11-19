Introducing Azure Managed Redis, A Fully-Managed Redis Offering For Microsoft Azure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft Azure is the first major cloud to offer its customers a licensed, multi-tiered Redis service

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world's fastest data platform, today announced Microsoft has introduced Azure Managed Redis , a fully-managed, first-party Redis offering in Microsoft Azure. Azure Managed Redis, now available in public preview, gives users up to 99.999% availability with multi-region Active-Active capabilities, allowing for down to sub-millisecond local latency globally, and is the most cost-efficient Redis service available on Azure.1 Azure Managed Redis was announced at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago and highlighted in the keynote.

Azure Managed Redis brings Redis' latest data infrastructure features and capabilities to Microsoft Azure customers, serving functions across a wider range of use cases. Users will have access to Redis 7.4, and soon, Redis 8.0, which will be available from redis.io and can be hosted on any hyperscale cloud.

Azure Managed Redis gives devs the flexibility they need whether it's for transaction, memory, or storage-heavy workloads. It covers the entire gamut of use cases from devs trying Redis for the first time, to expert engineers scaling hundreds of Redis instances.

By migrating from any Azure Cache for Redis tier to Azure Managed Redis, customers will see significant improvements, including:



Performance: Azure Managed Redis introduces eight new data structures-JSON, vector, time series, and five probabilistic types-along with the fastest and most scalable Redis Query Engine to date. And with the introduction of new built-in advanced capabilities such as vector search, secondary indexing for full-text search, exact matching, geospatial queries, numeric data handling, and fast data processing, Azure Managed Redis delivers as a true multi-model real-time platform.

Scale and security: Azure Managed Redis delivers on the best scale and SLA in the industry. Every AMR user can now experience up to 99.999% availability when leveraging multi-region Active-Active , the highest availability offered in the market, powered by CRDT.1 Apps built with AMR can deliver down to sub-millisecond local latency to users globally and simultaneously no matter which continent or region they're located on. It also meets regulatory compliance standards including FedRamp, HIPAA, PCI DDS, and ISO 27001. Access to Redis and Azure ecosystems: Azure Managed Redis devs get access to a host of tools across the Azure and Redis ecosystems to help them build better apps, faster. They can leverage Azure AI and Redis' vector database capabilities to build real-time RAG, agents, and gateways into GenAI apps. They'll also have access to client libraries built by Redis for .NET, Python, Java, Go, and Node that work seamlessly with AMR, as well as Redis Insight-the official GUI for Redis-and the Redis copilot AI assistant.



“Azure Managed Redis opens a new chapter of our collaboration with Microsoft – it's the highest-performing, feature-rich caching platform available for Azure developers,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis.“Devs can seamlessly leverage Redis to speed up their data and unlock new user experiences, simplify the developer experience, while optimizing costs and increasing their return on investment.”

"Redis provides an exceptional data infrastructure foundation and capabilities that serve the intense needs of cloud-native applications, and the developers that build them. We've developed Azure Managed Redis to help developers build faster, more powerful cloud and GenAI applications today and into the future,” said Balan Subramanian, Microsoft Partner Director of PM, Developer Division at Microsoft Corp.

Existing Azure Cache for Redis customers can easily migrate to the public preview of Azure Managed Redis. Every customer that migrates from any Azure Cache for Redis tier to Azure Managed Redis will gain access to years of Redis innovation. With the introduction of Azure Managed Redis, every user on Azure Cache for Redis can now access features that were previously found only on the Azure Cache for Redis Enterprise and Enterprise Flash tiers.

Azure Managed Redis is now live and available in public preview. For more information, read our blog post . To begin building applications with the power of Redis and Microsoft, try Azure Managed Redis here .

About Redis

Redis is the world's fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With multi-cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .

Redis Media Contact

LaunchSquad

...

1Up to 99.999% uptime SLA is planned for the General Availability of Azure Managed Redis