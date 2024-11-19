(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As educators and administrators gathered to discuss the future of and technology, Kaltura's new GenAI-powered“Class Genie” for hyper-personalized education 'stole the show' and sparked great excitement

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Experience Cloud, announced in its Connect in Education annual event series the launch of Kaltura Class Genie , a new AI-powered agent that creates hyper-personalized learning experiences for students. Based on each student's preferences, engagement patterns, and past interactions, and drawing exclusively from their institution's trusted knowledge base, Class Genie creates individualized immersive learning resources tailored for personal needs.

The Kaltura Class Genie is built to support individualized personalized learning, for both teachers and students. 'One size fits all' programs rarely meet students' diverse needs. For educators, knowing and catering to each student's needs is unscalable and virtually impossible, a problem that has long challenged teachers, students, and parents alike. Leveraging each institution's curated knowledge base, the Class Genie customizes content for students and turns endless searching into instant discovery. Genie can create a range of hyper-personalized content, from video snippets, interactive flashcards, and quizzes, to podcasts, video modules, and knowledge tests. It exclusively draws from relevant video content and data from their institution, ensuring that the material reflects the needs of the students and teachers.

Built with privacy in mind with fully customizable permissions and operating exclusively within the institution's closed-circuit system, Class Genie is designed to guarantee responsible data management. No student data is shared or trained-upon for any other use case or environment. To avoid the risk of AI hallucinations (when AI generates a response containing false or misleading information that is presented as a fact) and incorrect and inadequate material being presented, Class Genie relies exclusively on the institution's trusted data sources, delivering a safe and reliable educational experience.

"Students have unique needs and learning styles which are catered to today in a very limited way in classroom experiences and by supportive class content. Kaltura's Class Genie was developed to bridge this gap by generating in real-time hyper-personalized immersive content that is tailored for each student's individual needs & learning styles. It's like having a personal tutor that, both pro-actively and reactively, addresses all your needs and wants,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Kaltura.“Kaltura is managing the video assets of many of the world's leading universities, including more than 40% of US R1 schools. The vast majority of this content has quickly become stale and is never again viewed. Class Genie helps find and deliver in real-time relevant snippets from this immense content treasure trove to the right students at the right time, bringing the content back to life. This results in much more effective teaching and learning, and in significantly higher efficiency and ROI for educational organizations.”

Class Genie debuted at Kaltura's Connect in Education global roadshow across North America and Europe, which brought together education and digital learning professionals to explore, among other things, the latest innovations by Kaltura that improve student enrollment, engagement, and retention and boost learning outcomes. This year's event included representatives from dozens of institutions including Purdue University, Indiana University, University of Michigan, Penn State University, University of Minnesota, King's College London, University of Leiden, Warwick Business School, Amsterdam University of the Arts, and NORDUnet. Over half of the organizations that attended this year's events have already enrolled in the Kaltura Class Genie beta-release program, and are expected to begin integrating it into their organizations.

To learn more, or to sign up for the Kaltura Class Genie beta, see here .

