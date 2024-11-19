National Paints Factories Company Holds Dealer Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Paints Factories Company held its Dealer Meet at the Radisson Blu Hotel recently, in the presence General Manager, Saleh bin Ahmed Al Khulaifi, the company's department managers, and in the presence of the owners and managers of the shops in Qatar who are dealing with the company in selling, marketing and supporting the local product Oryx and Robson paints.

The meeting included a presentation of the company's products that obtained the Qatari Quality Mark, and that National Paints Factories Company is the first paint company to obtain this mark in Qatar.

Apart from the three ISO certificates, 9001-2015 for Management systems, ISO 14001-2015 environmental management system, and the third 45001-2018 Occupational and Health safety management systems.

The company is currently in the process of obtaining the ISO 17025 certificate for ISO accredited laboratories.

The company also revealed its promotional offer plans for the coming year 2025.

The meeting ended with the distribution of valuable gifts to the dealers with high turnover. The ceremony concluded a dinner in honor of the invitees.