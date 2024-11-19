Taboo Coffee Launches To Break The Silence Around Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Subscription

Christmas Coffee Subscription

Coffee Subscription

PLYMOUTH, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new premium coffee company, Taboo Coffee, has recently launched their subscription service, with a mission that extends far beyond delivering exceptional coffee. Founded on the belief that every cup of coffee can spark meaningful conversations, Taboo Coffee aims to help address the growing mental crisis by creating spaces and moments for open dialogue about personal struggles.The company sources its premium coffee beans directly from individual estates and farmers worldwide, ensuring both exceptional quality and ethical sourcing practices. Each small-batch roast is carefully curated to deliver an outstanding coffee experience while supporting sustainable farming practices and fair compensation for coffee producers."My ultimate goal is to aid in lifting some of the strain that society's ever-growing mental health epidemic has placed on our healthcare system by encouraging open conversations around personal struggles," says Hayley Mathews, founder of Taboo Coffee. "If we can save even one life, then we know that our mission will be a success."What sets Taboo Coffee apart is its commitment to:- Direct partnerships with individual coffee estates and farmers- Small-batch roasting for optimal freshness and flavour- Ethical sourcing practices that support farming communities- Creating a community that encourages mental health discussions- Breaking down stigmas around personal strugglesThe company's tagline, "Find your Tribe," reflects its dedication to building a supportive community where people feel comfortable sharing their experiences and supporting one another.Taboo Coffee's initial product line includes single-origin roasts amongst a few, which are available through their website only. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to mental health organizations working to provide accessible support services to those in need.About Taboo CoffeeTaboo Coffee is a premium, small-batch coffee subscription company committed to sourcing exceptional, ethically produced coffee while fostering open conversations about mental health. Through direct relationships with farmers and a dedication to quality, Taboo Coffee delivers outstanding coffee experiences while building a supportive community focused on breaking down barriers around mental health discussions.

Hayley Matthews

Taboo Coffee

..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.