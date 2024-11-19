Missile Attack From Lebanon Injured Five In Central Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (NNN-MA'AN) – in Lebanon fired a missile into central Israel last night, injuring five people and damaging power lines in a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israeli sources said.

The missile activated warning sirens across central Israel, with residents reporting explosions.

Video footage on social showed a bus and a high-voltage power line catching fire in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv. An office building in the area was also damaged.

Tel Aviv District Commander, Haim Sarguroff, told reporters at the scene that, Israel's aerial defence systems attempted to intercept the missile but failed.

The damage and blaze were caused by“a direct hit by a missile,” he said, adding, the building was at risk of collapse and urged civilians“not to come to the site and keep the area clear.”

Meanwhile, the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, said in a statement that, five people were injured, including a 54-year-old woman, who sustained serious injuries, a man who was moderately injured, and three who sustained light injuries.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported power outages in the area.– NNN-MA'AN