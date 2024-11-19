First Poster Of 17Th Global Film Festival Noida 2024 Unveiled

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, October 24, 2024 – The much-anticipated first poster for the 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) 2024 was officially released today during a prestigious ceremony held at AAFT Marwah Film City, Noida. The poster was unveiled by Her Excellency Dr. Capaya Rodríguez G, the Ambassador of Venezuela to India, and Her Excellency Adv. Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, the High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho, during the celebration of the 8th Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of GFFN, expressed excitement for the upcoming festival, stating,“We are marching towards the 17th edition of the Global Film Festival. The number itself speaks volumes about the event's prominence. GFFN has established itself as the largest film festival in North India. We have proudly welcomed delegates from 156 countries to Marwah Studios in Noida, and it will once again be a challenge to surpass the previous festivals in terms of quality and scale.”



Her Excellency Dr. Capaya Rodríguez G, the Ambassador of Venezuela to India, praised the festival's impact and its role in fostering global cultural exchange.



Her Excellency Adv. Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, the High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho, also lauded the festival's continued success and its ability to bring diverse cultures together through cinema.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida promises to continue its legacy of showcasing international films and fostering creativity and collaboration between filmmakers worldwide.



