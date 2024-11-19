GHC's Residential Home And Health Wins Award

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Residential Home and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group (NYSE:GHC), is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune. This is the sixth year that Residential Home Health and Hospice has received this honor in the Chicago market.

The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the Chicago metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement.

Winners are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on issues related to workplace culture including coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, and benefits. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the greater Chicago area, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet an employee response rate for the survey.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace by our employees highlights our core values and commitment to building a culture of excellence and employee satisfaction," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace again this year, especially knowing that it is based on feedback from our employees. By earning this award, Residential Home Health and Hospice stands out as one of the top companies to work for in our industry."

GHC shares ended Friday trading at $926.00.

