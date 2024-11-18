G20 Voices Backing To Comprehensive Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (KUNA) - Leaders of the G20 member states expressed Monday support to a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

"We are united in support for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza in line with UN Security Council n. 2735 and in Lebanon that enables citizens to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line," the leaders said in a joint statement during the G20 Rio de Janeiro summit.

They also expressed deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon.

The leaders emphasized the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale.

"We highlight the human suffering and negative impacts of the war. Affirming the Palestinian right to self-determination, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two- State solution where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions," they stressed. (end)

