Optimizerx To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp . (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

13th Annual ROTH Conference, New York City, November 19th – 20th, 2024 Canaccord Genuity's 2024 CG MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital & Services Forum, New York City, November 21st, 2024 Conference Details:

13 th Annual ROTH Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, November 19th – Wednesday 20th Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: The Hard Rock Hotel, New York City

Canaccord Genuity's MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum Date: Thursday, November 21st Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: The Westin NY Grand Central, New York City



To request a meeting or for more details about the conferences please reach out to your institutional contact or email.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X , LinkedIn or visit .

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D'Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

...

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...