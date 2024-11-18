China`s Xi exposes Beijing’s four red lines to Biden

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined four key "red lines" that the United States must respect in order to maintain a stable and constructive relationship with China. Speaking with US President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Xi emphasized Beijing's desire for a "steady, healthy, and sustainable" relationship with Washington.



Xi made it clear that neither China nor the US should seek to reshape the other or undermine each other's development for the sake of dominance. He warned that any attempt to contain China’s economic growth would be counterproductive, stating that a new Cold War against China would be "unwise, unacceptable, and destined to fail."



The four core issues that Xi defined as non-negotiable red lines for China are:

1. The Taiwan question

2. Democracy and human rights

3. China's political path and system

4. China's right to development



He stressed that these issues must be respected in order to avoid serious tensions in bilateral relations. While acknowledging that differences between major powers are inevitable, Xi called for mutual respect, with both sides treating each other as equals and avoiding “vicious competition.”



Xi also expressed readiness to work with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who during his campaign emphasized a protectionist stance towards China, which included continuing tariffs and sanctions. The US has long adhered to the One-China policy but continues to engage with Taiwan, which China views as a violation of its sovereignty.



In his meeting with Biden, Xi reiterated the importance of cooperation between the two nations, despite ongoing tensions, particularly over issues like trade, Taiwan, and human rights.

