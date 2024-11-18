Israeli forces carry out multiple raids across West Bank

(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out multiple raids across the West Bank, leading to several arrests, injuries, and property damage. In Bethlehem’s southern town of Al-Khader, Israeli arrested two young men, using tear gas and stun grenades that caused several citizens to suffocate.



In the central West Bank, the Israeli military stormed Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, and fired tear gas at shops and vehicles. Troops also raided the towns of Sinjil and Silwad, north and east of Ramallah, and launched a raid campaign in Al-Mughayir, targeting local homes.



In Nablus, Israeli forces arrested two young men in the village of Beit Furik after raiding a barbershop, and also stormed the towns of Sebastia and Beita. Clashes broke out in Balata refugee camp, northern West Bank, where two individuals were severely injured in an Israeli airstrike on a building.



Footage from local sources showed an Israeli bulldozer being targeted by an explosive device while continuing to demolish Palestinian homes in the area.



Further north, Israeli forces raided Jaba, south of Jenin, arresting one young man and setting up a checkpoint during ongoing confrontations. The Israeli army also stormed Jit village, east of Qalqilya.



As the Israeli offensive in Gaza continues, the military escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has intensified, with settler violence also increasing. Official Palestinian sources report that these actions have resulted in 783 martyrs and over 6,300 injured.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896615