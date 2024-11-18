Enemy Shelling Kills Man In Kherson Suburbs This Morning
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have been attacking the Kherson region since early morning. A resident of the village of Kindiyky, a suburb of Kherson, died of wounds.
According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram .
“A 46-year-old local resident sustained fatal injuries due to enemy shelling in Kindiyky. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, four people were killed and 10 others were injured in the Kherson region yesterday, November 17, as a result of Russian strikes.
