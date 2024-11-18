Nissan's 7Th Generation Patrol Captivates Qatar's SUV Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., the exclusive Nissan agent in Qatar, is seeing an overwhelming response to the highly anticipated all-new Nissan Patrol, which has made a striking debut in the Qatari market. With the vehicle now available at showrooms across the country, there has been a surge in inquiries and pre-orders for the latest iteration of this iconic SUV, with customers flocking in to experience it firsthand. The excitement surrounding the new Patrol has far exceeded expectations, underscoring the model's lasting popularity in the region. This enthusiastic reception signals that the new generation of the Patrol is set to redefine the driving experience for local motorists, further cementing its status as a beloved vehicle in Qatar's automotive landscape.

The strong demand aligns closely with Nissan's projections for the new Patrol, reflecting the brand's keen understanding of market trends and customer preferences. The overwhelming interest suggests that the new model is poised to set new standards in the premium SUV segment and could potentially break sales records in the months ahead.

Nassim Mourani, General Manager of the Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., commented on the market's reception:“We're excited by the incredible response to the all-new 7th Generation Nissan Patrol in Qatar. The enthusiasm from both customers and industry experts highlights how well this vehicle captures the ideal blend of luxury, performance, and innovation that resonates with our market. The Patrol's legacy of excellence and advanced feature has truly connected local enthusiasts, and we expect robust sales in the months ahead.”

The all-new Nissan Patrol is expertly engineered for diverse driving conditions, featuring customizable adaptive air suspension that seamlessly transitions between urban and desert terrains.

The NissanConnect 2.0 features Google built-in for enhanced connectivity and convenience. This system allows drivers to access their favorite apps and control various vehicle functions through voice commands, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable journey. With the introduction of Nissan's Pro-PILOT technology and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features, safety remains paramount. The innovative Panorama View system, including Ultra-Wide View and Invisible Hood View, provides unparalleled visibility in challenging driving conditions. The new body structure, constructed with increased high-strength steel, improves frontal crash and pedestrian protection.

Available in select grades, the innovative Biometric Cooling system uses a built-in infrared sensor to detect the body temperature of front and second-row passengers, automatically adjusting airflow settings for optimal comfort. The all-new Nissan Patrol includes a Puddle Lamp that auto-activates as occupants approach, displaying a unique throwback motif featuring the iconic Nissan Patrol silhouette in the desert and the text 'Since 1951'. The interior features new exquisitely quilted leather seats with massage functionality and eight-way adjustment capabilities.

